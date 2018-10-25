Gary Abbott age 71 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Gary was born June 7, 1947 in West Union, Ohio to the late Tommie and Cora (Evans) Abbott. Besides his parents Gary was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Abbott.

Survivors include his wife Arlene Abbot; two daughters Tina Thornberry of West Union, OH; Teresa Walters of Eastgate, OH; one son Shane Abbott of West Union, OH; one sister Darlene Brown of Xenia, OH; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.

Graveside services will be held Friday, October 26, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery with Clarence Abbott Officiating.

In Lieu of flowers family has requested memorials be made to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home to help with the funeral cost.

Family and friends can sign Gary’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com