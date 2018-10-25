Adams County tourism agency wins prestigious award

Local visitors guide magazine is recognized for excellence in marketing –

By Patricia Beech –

The Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau (ACTVB) has been recognized for achievement in marketing by the Ohio Travel Association – a nonprofit group representing Ohio’s $44 billion travel industry.

The ACTVB received a first-place RUBY award in the competition’s Marketing Campaign category for the 2018-19 Adams County Visitors and Community Guide.

Travel and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Tom Cross accepted the award on behalf of the tourism agency.

It is the second Ruby Award that Cross and the ACTVB have received – the first in 2015 was for a television commercial promoting Adams County.

It is the first time the visitor’s guide has been entered into the Ruby Award competition, according to Cross.

“It’s an incredible honor to win,” he said in an interview with the Defender Thursday morning. “It blows me away, our little agency going up against all the big markets in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton – and we end up winning!”

Cross said he entered the magazine in the competition on a whim, at the last minute.

“I knew it was a good publication,” he said. “I didn’t think it had much of a chance to win because we were up against agencies with million-dollar budgets, but we did win, and we’re so proud of this award.”

Cross is the sole writer and photographer for The Adams County Visitor and Community Guide, which is published annually by Cincinnati Magazine.

Forty thousand copies of the visitors guide are distributed across the southwest Ohio region, with an additional 5,000 copies going straight into the mailboxes of Cincinnati Magazine subscribers, a move Cross says keeps Adams County visible in the Cincinnati market.

“Networking is a critical part of growing tourism in our county,” he says. “We’re networking and focusing our marketing toward Cincinnati because that’s where 75 percent of our business comes from.”

The effort is paying off.

According to the latest study by the Ohio Department of Development, tourism growth in Adams County jumped by 8.1 percent, up three percent higher than the statewide average of 4.9 percent.

“We’ve worked to get the word out, and in return we’ve seen tourism grow by double digits,” Cross says. “Our guide is something we work incredibly hard on because it’s an honor to represent our Adams County attractions and small businesses, and to be recognized as a top performer in the state – it’s very humbling.”

The Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau is responsible for promoting tourism to further economic opportunities for county residents. The office produces a yearly Visitors Guide, maintains a Facebook page, and continually updates their website at www.adamscountytravel.org.

Additionally the office promotes county tourism through magazine articles, radio shows, trade shows, paid advertising, and many other means.