West Union boys soccer wins tourney opener

By Mark Carpenter –

It has been an up and down season for Coach Kevin Hunter and his West Union Dragons boys soccer squad but as the postseason begins, they can add one sectional tournament victory to their tally. The Dragons hosted the Portsmouth Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 13, bringing tot town a Portsmouth program that had fielded a soccer team for the first time since 2004, a co-ed team at the moment until the numbers are built up. Grabbing an early lead behind two goals from senior Tanner Neal, the Dragons advanced in tourney play with a 5-1 victory over the Trojans.

“A win is a win,” said Coach Hunter after the game. “We’ve struggled with finishing all year and today we moved some people around and I tried to get some seniors involved in the scoring. The win today matched our win total from last year.”

Even though it was just an eight-nine seed match up, the Dragons had to be favored coming in and they struck first just five minutes into the contest on a goal by senior Conner Campbell. At the 23:05 mark of the first half, the Trojans were called for a handball in the box, and the ensuing penalty kick resulted in the first goal of the season for Dragons’ senior Tanner Neal and a 2-0 West Union advantage.

Four minutes later, it was Neal again, being in the right spot at the right time to knock home a rebound of a Zane Kingsolver shot to give the home team a three-goal margin. The Trojans got the final goal of the half as one of the young ladies on their squad found the net to make it a 3-1 West Union lead at the intermission.

In the second half, most all of the action took place on the West Union end, with the Dragons being awarded numerous corner kicks that they couldn’t convert and every other shot from the field seeming to be off target. Finally, with 13:13 to play, the home team got back on the board when a Kingsolver assist resulted in a goal by senior Bowan Tomlin. With 9:46 remaining, it was Kingsolver’s turn to join the scoring parade as he found the top of the net from about 12 yards out for the final goal in a 5-1 West Union triumph.

The win moved the Dragons into the sectional semi-finals, where they were scheduled to face number one seeded Northwest on Monday night, but perhaps fittingly after this regular season, the game was postponed until Tuesday evening because of weather conditions, making the outcome of the contest unavailable at press time.