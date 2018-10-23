Thomas L. Adams, 76, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman Ohio. He was born February 4, 1942 in Tiffin Township in Adams County Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Hattie (Plummer) Adams; brother, Donnie Adams, and sisters, Phyllis Scott, Ann Hill, Flora Kelly, Mary McClure, Martha Adams, Beulah Walker, and Clara Pollitt. Tom is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Faye Storer of Columbus, Ohio; son, Tom (Patricia) Adams, Jr. of Johnstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Kimberly Dyer, Matthew Adams, Alicia Adams, Jeremy Storer, Joshua Storer, Jessica Storer and Jacob Storer; ten great grandchildren: Logan, Charles, Noah, Candice, Aleia, Danica, Allison and Julie; brother, Bill Adams of Peebles, and several nieces and nephews. Tom was a Veteran of the US Air Force retiring after 20 years of service. He was a former West Union Village Police Chief.

Visitation is from 5 until 6 pm on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. At Tom’s request, he will be cremated with burial of cremains in Manchester Cemetery at a later date. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family