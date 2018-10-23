Senior Profile: Josie Campbell

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Josie Campbell

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Jeremy and Jan Campbell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball, Basketball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing, I hate it!

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Sadly losing by one at home in the softball sectional final

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The whole world

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Kissing Booth”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Spongebob Squarepants

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math and AG

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with family and Jacob

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Any steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

My parents, to treat them as well as they treat me

FUTURE PLANS:

Go into Education and get my Masters in Speech

Therapy