Senior Profile: Josie Campbell

October 23, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Josie Campbell

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Jeremy and Jan Campbell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Basketball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing, I hate it!

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Sadly losing by one at home in the softball sectional final

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The whole world

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Kissing Booth”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Spongebob Squarepants

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math and AG

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with family and Jacob

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Any steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My parents, to treat them as well as they treat me

FUTURE PLANS:
Go into Education and get my Masters in Speech
Therapy