Senior Profile: Josie Campbell

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Josie Campbell
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Jeremy and Jan Campbell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Basketball, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with my friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing, I hate it!
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Sadly losing by one at home in the softball sectional final
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The whole world
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Kissing Booth”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Spongebob Squarepants
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math and AG
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with family and Jacob
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Any steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My parents, to treat them as well as they treat me
FUTURE PLANS:
Go into Education and get my Masters in Speech
Therapy