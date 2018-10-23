Senior Profile: Abbi Stacy

October 23, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Abbi Stacy

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Amanda and Jeremy
Newton, Jason Davidson,
Mike Stacy

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Our Basketball Christmas
parties

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Tearing my ACL

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Any time Rob Davis comes into the locker room doing the Carlton dance!

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office, Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my friends

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Ryland Adams

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a Social Worker/Counselor