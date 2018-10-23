Senior Profile: Abbi Stacy

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Abbi Stacy

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Amanda and Jeremy

Newton, Jason Davidson,

Mike Stacy

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Our Basketball Christmas

parties

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Tearing my ACL

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Any time Rob Davis comes into the locker room doing the Carlton dance!

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office, Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Ryland Adams

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to become a Social Worker/Counselor