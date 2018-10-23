Senior Profile: Abbi Stacy

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Abbi Stacy
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Amanda and Jeremy
Newton, Jason Davidson,
Mike Stacy
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Our Basketball Christmas
parties
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Tearing my ACL
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Any time Rob Davis comes into the locker room doing the Carlton dance!
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Post Malone
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office, Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Ryland Adams
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a Social Worker/Counselor