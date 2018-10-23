Mary Copas

Mary “Sis” Copas, 91, of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the Adams County Manor Nursing Home in West Union. She was born May 29, 1927 in Blue Creek, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Ruth (Taylor) Copas and two brothers, Harold and John Copas. Sis is survived by her sister, Geneva Brozee of West Union, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Graveside Funeral Service is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, with Pastor Jason Hayslip officiating. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family