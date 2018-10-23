Jack (Hilary) Schatz, beloved husband, father and grandfather, age 78, passed away October 20, 2018. Jack was born June 6, 1940 in St. Marys Pennsylvania, son to the late Jack and Martha Schatz. Jack was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School. He moved to Albuquerque New Mexico, where he started his long career with General Electric. Jack transferred to GE in Cincinnati, Ohio as a Instrumentation Engineer before retiring in 1999. Jack also attended evening classes at the University of Cincinnati where he was working towards a degree in psychology.

Jack is survived by his wife, Scarlett (Morrison) Schatz; daughters, Shari (Schatz) Rantanen, Dana (Schatz) Duran and Heather (McKenzie) Schneider, and son, Sean Schatz.. Jack has two grandsons, Kyle and Cody Rantanen, and a brother Brian Schatz, and a sister, Nancy Votano. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack Schatz, mother, Martha Schatz, and sister, Maureen Wittman. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family in Cincinnati and Albuquerque. He also enjoyed spending time at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in West Chester, Ohio.

Visitation is at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in West Chester on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 10 until 11 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am. A second visitation is at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union Ohio on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 12 until 1 pm. Burial will follow at Morrison Cemetery in Monroe Township in Adams County. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio is serving the family.