Indians downed in sectional tourney

Peebles tops Fairfield, falls to Lynchburg –

By Mark Carpenter –

The 2018 soccer season came to an end for first-year head coach Logan Gordley and his Peebles boys varsity squad as they were ousted from the postseason in the Division III sectional semi-finals, falling 6-2 on the road at Lynchburg on Oct. 15. Before that loss, however, the Indians had won their first sectional outing, downing fellow conference member Fairfield by a score of 6-0 on Saturday, Oct. 13 in a game played at PHS.

In the win over Fairfield, the Indians were led by three goals from Alex Camp, and single goals from Weston Browning, Holden Moon, and Logan Dennison. Browning also added three assists with Hunter White also assisting on a Peebles goal. Keeper Kyle Lightner had seven saves in the win, throwing the clean sheet at the Lions.

“I thought our boys played strong the entire game, starting off quick instead of being a second-half team,” said Coach Gordley after the win. “The boys made great runs and stops the entire game and I’m super proud of how they played in getting a tournament win.”

At Lynchburg on Monday night, the Indians were outscored 3-1 in each half and dropped a 6-2 decision to the number two seeded Mustangs.

The Peebles boys end their 2018 campaign with a final record of 6-9-3, going 3-3-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.