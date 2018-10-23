Dragons rout Georgetown in regular season finale

By Mark Carpenter –

The West Union Dragons varsity “gridiron gang” finished up their 2018 regular season in grand fashion on Friday, Oct. 12 as Coach Scott McFarland and his troops routed the Georgetown Titans 56-8 in game played at Freedom Field in West Union. The win left the Dragons with a final regular season record of 7-2 as the Southern Ohio Independent League playoffs will take place the next two weekends.

On Friday night, the Dragons faced a Georgetown team that literally threw the ball on every offensive play and the West Union defense was up to the task in holding the Titans to just eight points. The Dragon offense overcame three first half turnovers to jump to an early lead that Georgetown was never able to overcome.

The West Union offense score on their first possession, getting a 25-yard pass to Dallas Waldron on their first snap and then a 35-yard connection from quarterback Ryan Rothwell to Dylan Grooms, that set up an eventual three-yard touchdown run by Grooms and a two-point run by Jimmy Wallingford that made it 8-0 less than two minutes into the game. After their defense forced a Georgetown punt, the kick was fumbled by Waldron and recovered by the Titans , but the Dragons “D” held again and a nice Georgetown punt pinned the West Union offense at their own five-yard line.

That field position was no hindrance to the Dragons as they proceeded to go 95 yards very quickly, getting a 24-yard run by Grooms and a 23-yard pass to Brandan Cornell, setting up a Rothwell touchdown run on a fourth down play at the Georgetown 8 to make it 14-0.

The West Union defense then forced a turnover by the Titans and that resulted in a seven-yard Rothwell scoring run on the first play of the second quarter and the senior quarterback added the two-point conversion run that put the Dragons on top 22-0.

After muffing another punt, the Dragon defense held again, returning the ball to the offense at their own 48. A pass to Ray Mashka resulted on a big gain that set up a 13-yard scoring run by Wallingford and West Union was comfortably in front 28-0 with 7:55 left in the first half. After a series of turnovers and penalties, the Dragons got the ball back on a Rothwell interception after the Titans had moved into West Union territory and with just 2.5 seconds left in the half, Rothwell connected with Waldron on a 17-yard touchdown pass. A two-point run by Wallingford sent the Dragons to the half with a 36-0 advantage.

The football program had recognized their seniors in pre-game ceremonies and at halftime they honored the alumni of the program who were on hand for the game. In the second half with the running clock in effect, the scoring didn’t slow down for the Dragons. After Georgetown got their only points of the game to open the third quarter, West Union got a 32-yard screen pass from Rothwell to Mashka for a touchdown with Jacob Fox adding the extra point, a 15-yard TD pass to Cornell and another Fox kick, and another touchdown run by Waldron to account for the 56-8 final.

“Tonight was special since it was Senior Night and we also honored the West Union football alumni,” said Coach McFarland. “It was great to see our current team meeting the past players and bridging the generation gap to keep the tradition of West Union football alive. Our team was really looking forward to this game. Georgetown likes to throw the ball a lot and it gave our defense an opportunity to defend a different type of offense. Defensive coordinator Kyle Gulley and Coach Brian Miley had our guys ready and they played well with four interceptions and a fumble recovery. On offense, we worked a lot on our passing game and made some big plays.”

“Now we head into the SOIL playoffs this weekend. We know it’s a two-game season now and we want to defend the Darby-Koehler Cup and finish on top.”