ACOVSD Schools hold School Safety Awareness Day

On Friday, October 19, all students in all the buildings of the Ohio Valley School District participated in a School Safety Awareness exercise. This specially designated day, known as “Yellow Tee” day, started immediately following morning announcements with every classroom teacher in all seven district buildings taking time to review school safety and emergency procedures, and discuss the role students have in making their schools a safe learning environment for everyone.

“Students and teachers were encouraged to wear yellow tee shirts on this day” stated Dierdre Mills, principal of North Adams Elementary School. “Yellow tees were a way that students could participate and visually demonstrate to the community the importance a safe school environment is to a successful education.”

With school shootings and violence becoming a staple of the evening news in recent times, the ACOVSD Board of Education felt it necessary to make a district-wide effort to educate all students on school lockdown and other emergency drills that they might experience during a school day.

“School violence is something we don’t like to think about” said Mike Parker, Safety Director for Adams County schools. “Being aware and being prepared for emergencies gives both students and teachers a degree of confidence that helps them carry on with what they’re really at school for – an education.”

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office supported Safe Schools Awareness Day by providing hundreds of “yellow tees” to students throughout the school district.