Shirley J Unger

Shirley J (Gray) Unger, 76 years, of Peebles, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio. Shirley was born on December 18, 1941, in Highland County, Ohio, the daughter of Linn and Mabel (Freeze) Gray. Shirley attended church services at the Church of God in Peebles. She was a member of the Loose Thread Quilters Club, the Haphazard Homemakers, and served as a 4-H Club Adviser for many years. Shirley was retired from her position at The Ohio State University Extension Office, in West Union, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Unger, who passed away on January 3, 1997. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Dale) Bailey, of West Union; and by her three sons, Jim (Tammy) Unger, of West Union; Bret (Phyllis) Unger, of Peebles; and Jeff (Rachel) Unger, also of Peebles. She leaves behind her two sisters, Doris (Zach) DeHart, of Pataskala; and Norma (Richard) Edwards, of Leesburg; as well as four sisters-in-law, Betty Evans, of Germantown; Carol (Bob) Kelly, of Arizona; Judy (Marlin) Osman, of Seaman; and Peggy Unger, of North Carolina. Shirley will be sadly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Harold Keaton. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Shirley’s memory to Hospice of Hope, online at www.hospiceofhope.com/donate, or by mail to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

