Katinka A Bridges

Katinka Ann Beaver Bridges, age 59 was born on November 18, 1958 in West Chester, Ohio.

She grew up on a farm in a small town named Seaman located in Adams County Ohio. She was the first born and only girl raised with four younger brothers. She attended school In Seaman and graduated from high school with honors in 1977. While in high school she was very poplar and was crowned FFA queen her freshmen year and home coming queen her senior year. She participated in several county and state fair pageants as well. She was a very private and caring person who knew her calling early in life.

Katrinka knew in her heart that her passion would be caring for the elderly. She returned to school and got her degree in nursing. For 37 years she cared for others and brought comfort to so many while under her care. She took pride in this and that is why she was a professional in her field. Katrinka had many hobbies and enjoyed staying fit by working out with weights. She took pride in her body and was an amateur body builder. She won her first title as Miss Virginia Beach in body building in 1990 when she was 31 years of age. She was featured in body building magazines promoting her hard work and dedication to the sport. Katrinka was called to heaven to get her wings on October 18, 2018 at the age of 59 years young. We Love you Katrinka and we all will meet again. Rest in peace. We are all so proud to have loved you and will miss dearly.

She is survived by her parents: Clinton Eugene Beaver and Patricia June Beaver both of Seaman. Four brothers: Clinton E. Beaver JR. and Wife Jill Beaver both of Lawshe, Richard A. Beaver and Clayton E. Beaver both of Seaman. Craig E. Beaver of Shelby, N.C One daughter: Danielle Miller of Las Vegas Ne. Two grandchildren: Seth Powell and Sydney Muller both of San Diego Ca. Friends: Marvin and Cathy Bolin both of Blacksburg, SC, Marvin Bell of Shelby, NC and Lucille Sayers of Alaska. She was proceeded by: Grandparents: Hubert and Stella Beaver, Stella Lewis, Mother: Patricia June (Kettler) Beaver, Sister: Teresa Beaver and Sister –in-law: Annette E. Beaver Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family for Ms. Bridges.

