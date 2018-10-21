Lois M Young

Lois Marie (Hull) Young, 87, of West Union passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018 at the Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio. She was the only daughter of Junie Hull, born January 7, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She attended grade school at Wheat Ridge and graduated from Seaman High school.

On March 3, 1951 she was united in marriage to Burton Young, who was home on leave from the Army serving in Korea. Burton was the eldest son of Lee and Ruby Young. To this union was born three children; Dianna, Donald and Debra Young.

Lois attended the Wheat Ridge Presbyterian Church until 1955 when they moved to West Union and became members of the First Presbyterian Church of West Union. In September, 1960 she accepted the Lord as her savior and was baptized by Reverend Allan Garner and was a faithful member, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, Deacon and Elder. Burt and Lois were also leaders of the Youth Fellowship for several years. They were 4-H leaders, members of the Antique Car Club and members of National Campers and Hikers Association and she belonged to Stonewall Grange, serving as different officers. Lois retired in 1992 from West Union Elementary/High School after 25 years as a cook.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Junie; son-in-law, Bob Mitts and grandsons Bobby and Kevin Mitts.

The visitation is from 12 noon until 2 pm on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm. Burial will be at Wheat Ridge Baptist Cemetery in Oliver Township.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Mothers are made in Heaven as we who love them know; with just a touch of stardust to keep their eyes aglow. They have known tears as Heaven blesses the earth with rain. They have known smiles as the sun shines after the shower again. Mothers are made in Heaven. Nowhere on earth there lies, the light like the glow of an angel, that shines in a mother’s eyes.