Thomas L Morgan, age 59, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 at home. He was born September 5, 1959 to the late Charles and Emma (Hook) Morgan. Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers: Paul Alexander and Ronald Morgan, and two nephews: Chris Beckett and Tony Morgan. Tom is survived by his wife Tracey (Hammond) Morgan, his daughter Anna Chamblin, his son Joe Maxfield, three granddaughters: Isabella , Emilee, and Bethany, his sisters: Linda (Kirk) Beckett of Bushnell, FL, and Vicki (Michael) Fuson of West Union, OH, his brothers: Larry (Donna) Morgan of West Union, OH, Mark (Nancy) Morgan and Joe Morgan both of Manchester, OH, and several Nieces and Nephews. He was employed with Cox’s IGA for 25 years and retired from EnerFab after 17 years of employment. A Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 22 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Father Jacob Straub will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests Donations to be made to Wilson Home for Funerals to assist with the services. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.