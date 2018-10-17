Lady Hounds win on Senior Night

By Mark Carpenter –

Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball came to Manchester High School on Tuesday, Oct. 2 as the Lady Greyhounds welcomed in the Ripley Lady Jays. The Lady Jays have had their struggles this season, but on Tuesday night they gave the host Lady Hounds all they could handle, before Manchester pulled out a four-set win, 25-8, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20. It was Senior Night at MHS and before the game the Lady Hound honored their three seniors- Madison Young, Aaliyah Smith, and Macy Huron.

“Ripley has really improved this season,” said Manchester head coach Kaci Compton in a post-match interview. “We didn’t expect them to lay down for us. We kind of got ahead of ourselves at times tonight, thinking we were going to win and they gave us a battle. We put a lot of pressure on them in the first set with our serves and in the second set they returned much better so we had to play defensively also. We made some adjustments, pulling back away from the net a bit.”

Viewing the first set might have led one to believe they were in for a short match as the Lady Hounds, behind 11 service points (including four aces) from the senior Smith, raced out to a commanding 12-0 advantage. That lead continued to balloon shortly thereafter when Braxlynn McClanahan reeled off five in a row to make it 18-1. From there, it was smooth sailing for the home team as they captured the first set by a final count of 25-8.

“Braxlynn just has a brain for the game of volleyball,” said Coach Compton. “Aaliyah has played every role for us and she will sacrifice her body for any position she is in and our big, Brooke Kennedy, can play just as strong on the back line as the front.”

The Ripley girls had been out of action for over a week because of their Brown County Fair break and that rust showed in the opening set, but the Lady Jays shook off the doldrums and performed admirably from that point on. Behind the serves of Tori Lewis, Ripley pulled ahead 7-1 in the second set, before the home team rallied, again with McClanahan serving, to tie the score at 7 apiece.

The two teams then swapped points until the Lady Jays, behind the serves of Haylee King, moved back in front 15-12. Again, the two teams battled close to the vest, Ripley maintaining the advantage, but never by more than four points. With Brooke Kennedy and Mackenzie Leadingham behind the service line, the Lady Hounds pulled back to within 24-23 and had some momentum, but a Kennedy kill attempt sailed wide and the Lady Jays had evened up the match, taking the second set 25-23.

Perhaps a bit stunned by that second set, the Lady Hounds came out flat in the third, falling behind 5-0 as the Lady Jays rode the strength of a trio of Carlee Daulton kills. Again, though, the home side rallied with four consecutive service points from Melanie Thatcher deadlocking the set at 5. Later in the set, a series of serves by Karigan Turner propelled Manchester into a 17-14 lead, and after Ripley grabbed the next four points, Leadingham stepped back to serve and quickly the Lady Hounds were back in front 22-18.

To close out the second set, the Lady Hounds turned to their dynamic sophomore Kennedy, as she turned a pair of kills and a perfectly placed dink into three points that gave the third set to Manchester 25-20.

Now up two sets to one, the Lady Hounds took control of the fourth set early with Kennedy controlling the service line. The home team maintained that control against a scrappy bunch of Lady Jays, eventually pulling out the fourth set 25-20 and claiming the match three sets to one.

“We’ve had some losses this year that could have turned out different,” said Compton. “I think we will be fine moving into the tournament.”

Tuesday night’s JV match up also went to Manchester, with Coach Meriah Kirk’s squad winning in straight sets, 25-11, 25-17.