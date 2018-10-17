Bess named outstanding School Board Member

Former CTC student is recognized for her support of local vocational education –

By Patricia Beech –

Ohio Valley District School Board member Charlie Bess has been named an Outstanding School Board Member by the Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE).

A former student at the Adams County Career and Technical Center (CTC), Bess says her history at the school made the award even more meaningful.

“Of all the awards and certificates I’ve received, this one is near and dear to my heart,” she says. “I’m the first person in my family to achieve a college education and the CTC was instrumental in helping me to do that because it provided me with the skills I needed to work while I was furthering my education.”

Bess was nominated for the award by Jason Vesey, former director of the Adams County Career and Technical Center, and Frankie Stephens, former Assistant Principal at the CTC.

Vesey says there were several reasons he and Stephens decided to nominate Bess.

“Charlie has always been a proponent for the advancement of career tech education in Adams County,” Vesey said. “As an alumni of the OVCTC, she has always shown great pride in her school and worked very hard to be a champion for all of the positive things that go on with OVCTC students and programs.”

Bess heads up the Career and Technical Committee and oversees all major growth activities involved with the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center.

She wears her passion for the CTC on her sleeve.

“I get upset when people think of the CTC as a place for kids who “can’t” achieve,” she says. “We have a lot of kids who ‘can’ achieve, but many of them need a hand up to get there, especially if they have to support themselves while they receive further training or education.”

Bess’s accomplishments as a board member range from providing support for the expansion of programming, such as the new full-scale Welding program, the Early Childhood Education program, the development of the Health Careers Technology satellite program, and the establishment of communication and networks with community and business leaders that serve to benefit the career center.

“Charlie recognizes the vital role the OVCTC plays in the economic development of Adams County and the opportunities it provides for students to become career ready,” Vesey said in an email to the Defender. “On top of all of that she is a great Board member, and with her warm personality and affection, she is an Adams County treasure.”

Stephens echoes Vesey’s assessment of Bess’s work.

“She has always been a ‘pioneer’, so to speak, and she is always advocating for what’s best for all our students across the district,” Stephens says. “As an educator, as a parent, and as a long life member of this community, it is reassuring to know that Mrs. Bess cares so deeply about her impact on our students’ future.”