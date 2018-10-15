Mary H Reed

Mary Helen (Seaman) Reed , 94 years, of the Locust Grove community of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at the Salem Regional Medical Center, in Salem, Ohio.

Mary was born on January 27, 1924, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of Roy Seaman and Junia Garman Seaman. Mary attended church services at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church. She was a member in the Adams County Senior Citizens.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Reed, who passed away on January 16, 1996, and by her son Tom Reed. She was also preceded by two brothers, Mark Seaman and John Seaman; and by her sister, Marjorie Skidmore.

Mary is survived by her three daughters, Rosemary (Arthur) Myers, of Sandusky, Beverly (Tim) Carroll, of Hillsboro; and Barbara (Dean) Economous, of Salem; and by her two sons, Phil (Bonnie) Reed, of Peebles; and Dick (Mitzi) Reed, also of Peebles; as well as a brother, Don Seaman, of Texas. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Sandy Reed, of Peebles. Mary will be sadly missed by her 17 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, October 19, 2018, at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church, in Locust Grove, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Gary Brown and Greg Seaman. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church.