June C. Silvia age 80 years of Lynx, Ohio passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. Mrs. Silvia was born on August 15, 1938 the daughter of the late Roscoe and Ellen (Cox) Rothwell in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents June was preceded in death by her husband Paul Silvia, sons Terry, Shawn, and Jeffery Silvia, grandson Greg Silvia Jr., granddaughter Kristen Washabaugh, and sister Louise Maddex.

Survivors include two daughters Gayla Miranda and George of Blue Creek, Ohio; Paula Pollitt of West Union, Ohio; son Greg Silvia and Lynette of Piketon, Ohio; five grandchildren Stephanie Seaman, Kelsea Leasure, Harley Silvia, Kyla Stamper, Ashley Silvia and several great-grandchildren a niece Gerri McClain and nephew Bradley Maddex, both of Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the East Liberty Church with Jason Hayslip and Volley Reed officiating, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the East Liberty Church or Mt. Armenia Church.

