Senior Profile: Holden Moon

October 11, 2018 Peoples Defender Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Holden Moon

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Christina Moon

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bond with my
teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When our team is fighting
amongst each other

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring a goal

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Eminem
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris, France

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Hercules” (With The Rock)

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
I don’t watch much TV

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Welding

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing Fortnite

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Kane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Donald Trump

FUTURE PLANS:
Graduate from the welding program at the CTC and become an iron worker