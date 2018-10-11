Senior Profile: Holden Moon

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Holden Moon
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Christina Moon
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bond with my
teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When our team is fighting
amongst each other
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring a goal
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Eminem
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris, France
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Hercules” (With The Rock)
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
I don’t watch much TV
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Welding
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing Fortnite
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Kane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Donald Trump
FUTURE PLANS:
Graduate from the welding program at the CTC and become an iron worker