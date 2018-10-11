Senior Profile: Holden Moon

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Holden Moon

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Christina Moon

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bond with my

teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

When our team is fighting

amongst each other

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Scoring a goal

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Eminem

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris, France

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Hercules” (With The Rock)

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

I don’t watch much TV

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Welding

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing Fortnite

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Kane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Donald Trump

FUTURE PLANS:

Graduate from the welding program at the CTC and become an iron worker