Senior Profile: Conner Campbell

October 11, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Conner Campbell

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Craig and Carla Campbell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Soccer, Golf,
Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and making new friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing games that we should have won

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring 36 points on
Homecoming Night

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Casting Crowns
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Miami

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“I Can Only Imagine”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Watching Netflix or You Tube

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Buffalo Wild Wings

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Cristiano Ronaldo

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a
Pediatrician