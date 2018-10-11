Senior Profile: Conner Campbell

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Conner Campbell

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Craig and Carla Campbell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Soccer, Golf,

Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and making new friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing games that we should have won

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Scoring 36 points on

Homecoming Night

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Casting Crowns

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Miami

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“I Can Only Imagine”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Watching Netflix or You Tube

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Buffalo Wild Wings

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Cristiano Ronaldo

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to become a

Pediatrician