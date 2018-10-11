Senior Profile: Conner Campbell

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Conner Campbell
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Craig and Carla Campbell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Soccer, Golf,
Track, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and making new friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing games that we should have won
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring 36 points on
Homecoming Night
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Casting Crowns
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Miami
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“I Can Only Imagine”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Watching Netflix or You Tube
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Buffalo Wild Wings
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Cristiano Ronaldo
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a
Pediatrician