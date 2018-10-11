Martha Parsons, age 87 years of Stout, Ohio passed away Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home. Mrs. Parsons was born Feb. 22, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Earl J. and Ethel Mae (Kreher) Baker. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by husband Ronald Parsons and daughter Victoria Galentine.

She was a member of the Rome United Methodist Church.

Survivors include special friends and caregivers Ami and Jason Shiveley and their family and friends; one brother; two sisters; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held following cremation on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Rome United Methodist Church with Terry Fite officiating.