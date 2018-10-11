Greyhounds reign in SHAC Golf

Manchester has top three golfers in conference on way to first title since ‘91 –

By Mark Carpenter –

The 2018 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Golf Tournament came to an end on Thursday, Sept. 20 on a sunny and hot day at Snow Hill Golf Course and after taking control of the tournament in the second round, Coach Adam Poole and his Manchester Greyhounds reign as the SHAC Champions, running away with the competition, and winning by 28 strokes over second place West Union, giving the Hounds their first conference championship in 27 years in boys’ golf.

After the two Adams County schools were in a deadlock after the tourney’s first round at Hilltop, the Hounds distanced themselves in the second round at Buckeye Hills, building a 12-stroke lead, which they extended to 17 strokes in the third round at Whiteoak, and then left no doubt in the final nine holes at Snow Hill, putting 11 more strokes on their lead and rolling to a conference championship.

“I am extremely happy for the school and for the boys,” said Coach Poole. “It’s the first league title for Manchester in boys’ golf since 1991. I am especially happy for Logan Hayslip. With this being his senior year, he told me early on he was going to win the SHAC and he did. His final round was not what he had planned, but it was enough to hold on to the victory.”

“I told Logan going in the final round that he had a seven-stroke lead so someone was going to have to come and get him. His brother Luke gave it his all and with a little help from Logan it got interesting, but in the end Logan is your 2018 SHAC Player of the Year.”

When you finish with the top three golfers in the tournament, a championship is rather predictable and the Greyhounds did just that, with Logan and Luke Hayslip, and Daulton McDonald. The final round race for the individual championship turned out to be a good one between the Hayslip siblings. Senior Logan went into the final round with a seven-stroke advantage over his younger brother, but slipped with his worst round of the tourney, shooting a 49 which opened the door for freshman Luke to make his move. Luke tied for medalist honors in the final nine, shooting a 43, leaving him just one stroke shy of Logan, who was crowned the individual SHAC Champion in his final high school season.

“It was a long time coming,” said Logan about his win. “It was a journey to the top but with hard work and the numerous hours at the golf course, I expected nothing less.”

“I knew Luke was going to be one of the contenders for the SHAC title, but I never thought he would be that close. We always joke about who is the better golfer in the household, but I’m just glad we were able to make something out of it and win the SHAC as a team, considering it was a goal we set along time ago before the season even started.”

Luke Hayslip finished second in the overall individual standings and his Manchester freshman classmate Daulton McDonald claimed third place, also shooting a 42 in the final round. The top 15 golfers in the tournament earn All-SHAC honors and a fourth Greyhound will be part of that group as senior Dylan Colvin finished 10th overall, even though he struggled with a 50 at Snow Hill.

“With Luke Hayslip and Daulton McDonald finishing second and third overall and being freshmen, I have good feelings about our program for the next few years,” said Coach Poole. “I told them they have now set the bar high and will have to continue to work in the off season to stay on top.”

Coach Carl Schneider’s West Union squad fell off the pace in the final three rounds, but still managed to put four golfers on the All-SHAC Team. The top two WUHS finishers in the tourney finished tied for fifth overall, senior Carson McFarland, who carded a 48 on the final nine and Dakota Pell, who shot 49 at Snow Hill. West Union’s Clayton Jones placed seventh overall, shooting a 47 in the final round and teammate Jacob Pell was ninth after a tough final round of 55 at Snow Hill.

Coach Ammon Mitchell’s North Adams team finished fourth overall in the team standings and placed a pair of golfers in the top 15, senior Carson Hall and freshman Carson Chaney ended up tied for 12th overall, Hall also struggling at Snow Hill and shooting a 54, while Chaney came in with a 49.

Coach Vohn Hoop’s Peebles Indians are a very young group and they showed some of the “pangs” of youth in the SHAC competition, but also the hope of a bright future. The Indians were led in the final round by a 49 from Dawson Mills and 52 from both Oakley Burba and Logan Mahan.

With the SHAC now in the rearview mirror, the local golf squads turned their attention to the OHSAA Sectional Tournament, which was set for Sept. 26 at the Shawnee Course. All of the SHAC winners will be recognized on Oct. 30 when the SHAC Fall Sports Awards are held at Peebles High School.

“I am really looking forward to the sectionals on Wednesday, “said Coach Poole. “I think we are one of the top five teams and if the cards fall right, I think we can win a sectional title, which would be the school’s first since 1995. The weather forecast doesn’t sound great, so I hope that isn’t a huge factor. All we can do is prepare and let things fall as they may on Wednesday.”

Final SHAC Golf Summary:

Manchester: Logan Hayslip (42,38,39, 49- 168), Luke Hayslip (43, 40, 43, 43- 169), Daulton McDonald (41, 43, 43, 43- 170), Dylan Colvin (51, 41, 43, 50- 185), Zach James (48, 47, 49, 48-192)

West Union: Carson McFarland (41, 45, 44, 48- 178), Dakota Pell (45, 42, 42, 49- 178), Clayton Jones (44, 44, 45, 47- 180), Jacob Pell (44, 43, 42, 55- 184), Andrew Sapp (50, 49, 45, 50- 194)

North Adams: Carson Hall (44, 44, 47, 54- 189), Carson Chaney (48, 48, 44, 49- 189), Cameron Young (50, 48, 45, 49- 192), Anthony Wylie (50, 53, 51, 47-201), T.J. Holt (54, 52, 49, 50- 205)

Peebles: Dawson Mills (51, 54, 42, 49-196), Oakley Burba (51, 53, 49, 52-205), Logan Mahan (61, 50, 49, 52- 212), Alan McCoy (60, 66, 58, 56- 240)

Final Team Standings: Manchester 687, West Union 715, Whiteoak 742, North Adams 764, Ripley 787, Eastern Brown 799, Fairfield 815, Lynchburg 827, Peebles 841

SHAC All-Conference: Logan Hayslip (Manchester), Luke Hayslip (Manchester), Daulton McDonald (Manchester), Zach Harless (Whiteoak), Carson McFarland (West Union), Dakota Pell (West Union), Peyton Fyffe (Ripley), Clayton Jones (West Union ), Tyler Large (Whiteoak), Jacob Pell (West Union), Dylan Colvin (Manchester), James Woods (Eastern Brown), Carson Hall (North Adams), Carson Chaney (North Adams), Ethan Tracy (Eastern Brown)