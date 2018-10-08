Wilbur D. Rhoads, 81 years of the Sinking Spring Community, passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Wilbur was born November 17, 1936 in Sinking Spring, the son of the late Loyal and Carolyn (Treber) Rhoads. Beside his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife, Alfreda J.“Freda” (Harry) Rhoads on August 30, 2018; one brother, Charles Rhoads.

Wilbur was a graduate of Sinking Spring High School and attended the Sinking Spring Community Church. Wilbur retired from South Central Power in Hillsboro after 40 years of service.

Wilbur is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Debra and David Ditmer of Springboro, OH.; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Mona Rhoads of Wilmington, OH.; five grandchildren, Kristin (Tyler) Wittenmyer, Kyle Rhoads, Mariah Rhoads, Nicholas Ditmer, Conner Ditmer; one brother, Larry (Jacqui) Rhoads of Sabina, OH.; three sisters, Barbara Fitzpatrick of Seaman, OH., Rhea Bell of Peebles, OH., Norma Brown of Peebles, OH.; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Sinking Spring Community Church, 21 North Main Street, Sinking Spring, OH. Greg Seaman will officiate with burial following in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Sinking Spring Community Church. The Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements.

Family requests memorials to the Sinking Spring Community Center, P.O. Box 5, Sinking Spring, OH. 45172. To sign our online quest book, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com