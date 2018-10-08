Margaret King , 81 years, of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at her residence. Margaret was born on February 11, 1937, in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of William Hughes and Cleo Johnson Hughes. Margaret attended services at the Blue Creek Community Church.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and by two sisters, Rita Happeney and Bonnie Page. She is survived by her husband, Harold King, whom she married on May 5, 1958. Margaret is also survived by her four daughters, Teresa Moore (Terry Fields), of Blue Creek, Rhonda Simpson, of Florida; Rebecca Smalley, of Peebles; and Deborah (Johnny) Blythe, of Aberdeen and by her six sons, Phillip (Marcy) King, of Peebles; David King, of Williamsburg; Ronnie (Janet) King, of Blue Creek; Ricky King, of West Union; Randy (Maria)King, of South Carolina; and Mike King, of Peebles. Margaret also leaves behind a sister, Barbara Enge, of Springboro; as well as three brothers, Ray Hughes, of West Union; Carl Hughes, of Lee’s Creek; and Larry Hughes, of West Union. She will be sadly missed by her 27 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 7 great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The service will be officiated by Julie Horsley. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Thursday, October 11, 2018, prior to the funeral service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles.