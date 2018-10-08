Bob Eubanks, 75, of Batavia, Ohio in Clermont County, passed away Saturday October 6, 2018 at home. His wife, children and granddaughter were with him.

Bob was born March 22, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie (Kuhr) Eubanks and his sister, Judy Seubert. Bob is survived by wife, Sharon Lee (Cooper) Eubanks of Batavia; two children: Tammy M. (Doug) Grant of Bethel and Bob W. (Cindi) Eubanks of Bethel; sister, June Clark of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Bob retired from Ford Motor Company in Batavia as a Quality Control Engineer after 30 years and anchored the news show for Ford Motor Company. He was a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of the former Adams County Garden Club.

Thank you for the help from Hospice of Cincinnati in Anderson. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Associations, 10200 Alliance Road Suite 101, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Visitation is from 12 – 2 pm on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. The funeral service is at 2 pm with Pastor David Hopkins officiating. Burial will be at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio. Lafferty Funeral Home is serving the family.