Nancy L Wiles, age 80 of Decatur passed away Friday October 5, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born June 17, 1938, in Byrd Twp, OH the daughter of the late Thomas and Gladys (Conn) Burbage. She was a teacher for the Ohio Valley School District, West Union School for 30 years.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 sisters; Irma Blevins and Arlene Lang and 1 great grandson.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard Wiles of Decatur, 2 sons; Ricky Wiles of Decatur, Dicky Wiles and wife Pam of Arnheim, 1 daughter; Julie Wiles of Dayton, 2 sisters: Robin Burbage of Georgetown, Shirley Burbage of Milford, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Drue Lane officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct 8 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Liberty Chapel Cemetery near Decatur.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Chapel Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Dale Gray, 8 Compton Place, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

