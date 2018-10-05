Darrell Feltner, 69, died Thursday, October 4, 2018 at his home. He was born in Hazard, KY on October 20, 1948 to the late Laxie and Zola (Fields) Feltner. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and worked in sales. Darrell is survived by his wife: Faye (Brookover) Feltner of Lexington, KY, his children: Casidy Feltner, Mindy Feltner, and Sarah Feltner all of London, KY, Andrea (Patrick) Strong of Lexington, KY and Aaron (Shauna) Smith of Chattanooga, TN, 5 grandchildren, and 1 brother: Omar Feltner of Hazard, KY. A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 10 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev Dale Little will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.