Willie D Lowe

Willie Dean Lowe, 45 years, of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Willie was born in West Union, Ohio, on May 12, 1973, the son of Robert Lowe and Rita (Bowman) Miller. Willie was a member of the Church 180, of Seaman.

Willie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hayse and Virginia Lowe and Charles and Ruby Bowman. Willie is survived by his son, Brayden, and his stepson, David, both of Peebles; as well as his daughter Alysia, of Columbus. Willie is also survived by his parents, Robert Lowe, of Peebles; and Rita and Gary Miller, of Peebles. He leaves behind five brothers, Charlie Lowe, of Peebles; Jefferson Mayes, of Georgia; Greg Snodgress, of Peebles; Timmy Bowens, of Peebles, and Gary Miller, of Sardinia; and four sisters, Christina Mayes, of Aberdeen; Brittany Allen, of Aberdeen; Trisha Rogers, of Mt. Orab; and Tina Bowens, of Peebles.

Funeral services for Willie will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 1:00 PM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. Mike Parks will serve as the officiant. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service, on October 3, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles.

