Johnny Hart age 69 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at his residence. Mr. Hart was born December 28, 1948 in St. Charles Virginia to the late Columbus T. Sr. and Myrtle (Smith) Hart. Survivors include his wife Wanda Hart of West Union, OH; six sons Terry Hart of West Union, OH; Jason Hart of Frankfort, KY; Jonathon Hart of Versailles, KY; Arlondo Rutledge, Ronald Rutledge and Matthias Rutledge of West Union, OH; one brother Jerry Hart and Linda of Florida; two sisters Florence Schwartz and Jerlene Hammonds, both, of New Carlisle, OH; special friend of 38 years John Rammel of Kettering, OH; seven Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio with cremation to follow. Family and friends can sign Mr. Hart’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com