Beverly K Clifford

Beverly Kay Clifford, 76 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Sunday September 16, 2018.

She was born in Hillsboro on September 22, 1941, the daughter of the late Noah and Ada (Countryman) Simmons. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her first husband, Richard Rowe and grandson, Jaydon Boggs.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Ronnie Clifford, Sr., whom were married on February 14, 2003, sons, Rick (Sherry) Rowe of Hillsboro and Jeff (Sandy) Rowe of Hillsboro, daughter, Angie (Darrell) Williams of New Vienna, step-son, Ronnie (Jennifer) Clifford, Jr. of Lynchburg, step-daughter, Penny (Chris Foster) Clifford of Grove City, sister, Shirley (Bob) Brewer of Peebles, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and special friend, Elsie Ranken.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 AM Friday September 21, 2018 at the Hillsboro Church of God. Burial followed at the Hillsboro Cemetery.