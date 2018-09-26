Carl D Purdin

Carl Dean Purdin, 80 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday September 25, 2018, the son of the late Arthur and Doris (Jones) Purdin. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by two daughters, Beverly Kay Leonard and Annette Sue Purdin, a son, Dennis Dean Purdin, sister, Jeanne McIntosh and the mother of his children, Madge Purdin Arnold. Dean is survived by his loving wife, Victoria (Conley) Purdin, whom were married on August 11, 1997, children, Timothy (Sadie Ann) Purdin of Georgetown, KY, Angela (Terry) Lawwill of Cleveland, TN, Ted (Lori) Purdin of Waverly, Bobby (Wendy) Purdin of Mt. Orab, Sam (Dennelle) Purdin of Winchester, Kelly (Mike) Brown of Bainbridge and Chad Matthew Purdin of Hillsboro, 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister, Linda (Tony) Orozoo of Tucson, AZ, brother, Larry (Cythina) Purdin of Port Orchard, WA, the mother of his children (Angela, Ted, Bobby, Sam and Kelly) Fransice Purdin Austin of Peebles and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign our online guestbook, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.