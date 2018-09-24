Kenneth A Markwell

Kenneth Albert Markwell, age 25, of Aberdeen, Ohio died at University of Kentucky hospital on Thursday, September 20, 2018. He was born November 11, 1992 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Brent Markwell and Sara Stout. Kenny was a journeyman carpenter by trade. He was married to the love of his life, Morgan, and together they had two children with one on the way. His family was the most important thing to him. Anyone who knew Kenny knew he would do anything for anyone. He always had a big smile on his face no matter what he was doing. In his free time, he loved buying and fixing up Honda cars or swimming in the river with his dad. Kenny also loved nature and had a big heart for animals. Kenny was preceded in death by his great-grandma and best friend, Mae Wilson; his maternal grandparents, Elwood Stout and Bessie Bailey Ellis; and his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Wayne Markwell. He is survived by his loving wife, Morgan; their two children, Payzlee Mae Markwell, Kenlee Kae Markwell, and one on the way, Owen Kenneth Albert Markwell; his parents; his grandmother, Kay (Les) Grooms of Manchester; his sister, Natasha L. Shuler of Hamilton; his mother and father in law, Melissa Nicole Davis and David Wayne Nickell; and many other family members and friends. A funeral service for Kenny will be held at the Manchester United Methodist Church on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 6:00pm. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenny’s name to the Brown County Animal Shelter (100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121). Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.