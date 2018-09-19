Linda J Lancaster, 71, of Florence, KY died Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at the Harrison Villa. She was born in Manchester, Ohio on August 26, 1940 to the Albert Porter Catron and Edith Garnet Lewis. She was an Inspector for the Duro Bag Co. for 27 years. She is survived by 4 children: David Seibert, Kenneth Owens, Randy Lancaster, and Edgar Lancaster all of Florence, KY, her sister: Judy Craig of Cincinnati, Oh, and her niece: Jocelyn Storr, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. As per the family’s request no services will be held at this time. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.