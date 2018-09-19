Jerry A Rigdon

Jerry Andrew Rigdon, age 56, of Aberdeen, Ohio died at Villa Georgetown on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. He was born March 31, 1962 in Mason County, Kentucky the son of Mary Ione Rigdon and the late Eugene Earl Rigdon. Jerry was a graduate at Manchester High School and then took some classes at trade school. He loved to laugh, joke, and be happy and had many friends. Jerry loved sports and ran track and did shot put in high school and won many medals. He worked with Lifeline Ministries and was a witness to homeless veterans. Jerry was preceded in death by his father and his siblings, Rozanna Davenport, Carol Rollins, Matthew Rigdon, and Jeff Rigdon. He is survived by his son, Jeremiah Rigdon; his loving mother, Mary; his siblings, Eugene (Alice) Rigdon, Jr. of Seaman, Ohio, Danny (Wesia) Rigdon of Maysville, Kentucky, Roger Rigdon of Aberdeen, Ohio, Amanda (Brian) Shannon of Barborsville, West Virginia, Mike (Julie) Rigdon of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Cindy Wright of Maysville, Kentucky; his dear friend, Molly; and his dog, Clementine. A graveside service will meet at Red Oak Cemetery on Friday, September 21, 2018. Rev. Dale Little will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilson Home for Funerals to offset the cost of the funeral. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.