Harry R Harris Sr

Harry “Butch” Robert Harris, Sr., age 73, of Manchester, Ohio died on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. He was born on December 10, 1944 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Harry Stone Hairris and Clara Belle (Spires) Skeen. In 1968, Butch married the love of his life, Wanda (Poe) Harris and together they shared over fifty years of love and happiness. Following Butch’s tenure in high school, he also had received an associates degree. Butch was a very active member of his community. He was a life member of the D.A.V., a member of the Manchester American Legion, a life member of the Maysville V.F.W., a Manchester Mason, and Past Worthy Patron of Eastern Star. Along with Butch’s lodges and associations, he also was a laborer for multiple union contractors including EKP and Brewer Construction in the Local 265 Cincinnati. He was also an operator engineer and employee at Western and Southern Life Insurance for sixteen and a half years. In 1965, Butch joined the United States Army and was active duty in Vietnam where he received at Bronze Star. In his free time, he loved fishing and hunting with his rabbit dogs. Butch was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Patricia Reed and A.V. Harris. He is survived by his loving wife; and his two sons, Harry (Marcy) Robert Harris, Jr. of Lake Loralei and Kennith (Sharon) Eugene Harris of Manchester. A funeral service for Butch will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 22 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 21 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Owen Applegate will be officiating. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.