Amanda L Hodge

Amanda Lynn Hodge, 38, of Jackson, Ohio died on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. She was born September 25, 1979 the daughter of Roby and Vonda (Gifford) Hodge. Amanda was a free soul who always lived her life to the fullest. She loved people and if you were close with her, she would do whatever it took to make you happy. Amanda also loved animals and had a large dragon collection. Amanda is preceded in death by her grandma, Merlee Hodge. She is survived by her children, Alisa (Nicholas) Mason and Austin Lee; her parents; her loving boyfriend, Matt King; her sister, Autumn Fulton; her brother, Kristopher Hodge; her niece, Daylee Robinson; and many other family members and friends. Per the family’s request, no services will be held at this time. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.