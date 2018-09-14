Senior Profile: Alexandria Clark

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Alexandria Clark
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Dane Clark and Lizabeth
Lafferty
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf and Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Missed going to state in golf my junior year by just a few strokes
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Being named Golf Player of the Year in the SHAC my sophomore year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Dan & Shay
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Longest Ride”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Hawaii 5-0
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Boating/ jet skiing on the Ohio River
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Anything Mexican
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Jennifer Aniston
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to OSU or UK to study Pre-Medicine