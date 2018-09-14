Senior Profile: Alexandria Clark

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Alexandria Clark

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Dane Clark and Lizabeth

Lafferty

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf and Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Missed going to state in golf my junior year by just a few strokes

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Being named Golf Player of the Year in the SHAC my sophomore year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Dan & Shay

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Longest Ride”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Hawaii 5-0

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Boating/ jet skiing on the Ohio River

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Anything Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Jennifer Aniston

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to OSU or UK to study Pre-Medicine