Senior Profile: Alexandria Clark

September 14, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Alexandria Clark

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Dane Clark and Lizabeth
Lafferty

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf and Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Missed going to state in golf my junior year by just a few strokes

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Being named Golf Player of the Year in the SHAC my sophomore year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Dan & Shay

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Longest Ride”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Hawaii 5-0

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Boating/ jet skiing on the Ohio River

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Anything Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Jennifer Aniston

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to OSU or UK to study Pre-Medicine