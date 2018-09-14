Jean McCarty, 83 years, of Peebles, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018, at the Riverwalk Commons Care Center, Noblesville, Indiana.

Jean was born on July 11, 1935, in Scott Township, Seaman, Ohio, the daughter of Merle Foster and Flora Wilson Foster. Jean belonged to the Peebles Church of Christ; she was also a member of the Adams County Senior Citizens.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) McCarty, who passed away on October 29, 1998. Jean is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Dan) Baker, of Noblesville, Indiana; Mary McCarty, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; and by her son, David (Laura) McCarty, of Seattle, Washington. Jean also leaves behind a brother, Ted (Charlene) Foster, of Brookville, Ohio. She will be sadly missed by her nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Peebles Church of Christ. The ceremony will be officiated by Bill Christman. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday evening, September 21, 2018, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles.

