Inter-Faith House seeking donations

Free clothing giveaway to be held Monday, Sept. 17 –

By Patricia Beech –

In Adams County, the Inter-Faith House food pantry is a lifeline for more than 400 families who would be deprived of the most basic life necessities if not for the efforts of the food pantry’s staff of volunteers.

“It is very important to this county,” said Renee Velzka, the Treasurer and Secretary at Inter-Faith House. “We help a lot of people who wouldn’t be able to have meals on their tables if it weren’t for this place.”

The Inter-Faith House is stepping up its 2018 fund drive by encouraging local residents to donate by using AmazonSmile and their Kroger Rewards card when making purchases.

“If people shop AmazonSmile and choose us as their charity, we receive money every time they buy something,” says Velska. “When people shop at Kroger using their reward card, they can also put Inter-Faith House as their charity of choice and we’ll receive money from that as well.”

Amazon Smiles is a convenient way to donate funds to the food pantry. When making purchases through Amazon, simply use smile.amazon.com with your account information (user name and password), then choose Inter-Faith Assistance Association Inc. of West Union, Ohio as your charity – being mindful not to leave out the hyphen.

It’s equally easy to donate by enrolling in the Kroger Community Rewards program. Simply sign up with your Plus Card at https:///www.kroger.com/topic/kroger-community-rewards-3#1, then every time you shop using your Plus Card you’ll earn rewards for Inter-Faith House.

To donate money, make checks payable to the Inter-Faith House. The mailing address is Inter-Faith House at P.O. Box 40, West Union, Ohio 45693. Donations may also be dropped off during business hours at 5300 Chaparral Road on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., or call (937) 544-7141.

According to Velska, the food pantry is in need of both food and monetary donations.

“We normally also take clothing,” she says. “ But right now we have an overabundance of clothing which we’ll be giving away free on Monday, Sept. 17.

Inter-Faith House was started by a group of local churches in the 1980’s to address the needs of county residents who struggle to make ends meet from month-to-month.

“Adams County is one of the poorest in the state of Ohio,” volunteer Carol Marshall told the Defender in 2017. “If it weren’t for the food banks and other organizations, many people just wouldn’t be able to make it.”

Over the past three decades donor churches have been joined by local businesses, organizations, and individuals in supporting Inter-Faith House, which also receives a government grant each year.

The food bank is a part of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), however government red tape often slows the flow of funds forcing the organization to rely on money and food donations from the community.

“When funds are low donations make all the difference,” says Velska. “We’re grateful for all the people who help support us. We couldn’t do it without them.”