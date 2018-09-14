Headline: Hounds, Dragons even after one round of SHAC Golf

McFarland, McDonald top individual leader board –

By Mark Carpenter –

As the annual Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Golf Tournament got underway on Sept. 11 at Hilltop Golf Course, most observers agreed the teams to beat were the Manchester Greyhounds and the West Union Dragons. Earlier this season, the Hounds had captured the County Cup and the SHAC tourney would be an opportunity for West Union to exact a little revenge.

Those who looked for a battle between the two Adams County Schools on Tuesday weren’t disappointed as after the first nine holes of tourney play were completed, Manchester and West Union were dead even, both with team scores of 174, tied at the top of the team standings, setting up what could be a very interesting final three rounds of tourney play.

They say “the young shall lead” and that was the case for the Greyhounds on Tuesday as freshman Daulton McDonald posted a five-over 41 to put him in a tie at the top of the individual leader board with West Union senior Carson McFarland, who also carded a 41.

Right on the heels of the leaders were the “Hayslips” of Manchester, with senior Logan Hayslip coming to the clubhouse with a 42 while freshman Luke Hayslip was close behind at 43. North Adams senior Carson Hall shot a 44 as the Green Devils lined up in third place in the overall team standings.

Even with Hall at 44 were West Union’s Clayton Jones and Dakota Pell, while the Dragons’ one man, Jacob Pell, shot a 45 for the opening nine holes.

The scores were very bunched up on Day One and after a group of golfers from Eastern Brown and Ripley were in the 45-48 range, North Adams’ freshman Carson Chaney came in at 48 with Manchester’s Zach James at 49.

“I was pleased with the overall performance, but would have like to have seen a couple lower scores,” said Manchester head coach Adam Poole. “The SHAC title is another goal the boys set at the beginning of the year, and I think they are prepared to try and make it happen. A lead over West Union would have been nice going into the next round but we will take what we have. I think we should be fine over the next three rounds. The boys have played the courses several times and are comfortable with them and I’m really looking forward to seeing how it plays out. It should be a fun next couple of weeks.”

Round two of the boys’ tourney was slated for Thursday, Sept. 13 at Buckeye Hills, round three for Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Whiteoak, and what could be a down-to-the-wire final nine holes on Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Snow Hill Golf Course.

Round One Individual Scores:

North Adams: Carson Hall 44, Carson Chaney 48, Cameron Young 50, Anthony Wylie 50, T.J. Holt 54

Peebles: Oakley Burba 51, Dawson Mills 51, Brennan Kyle 58, Alan McCoy 60, Logan Mahan 61

West Union: Carson McFarland 41, Clayton Jones 44, Dakota Pell 44, Jacob Pell 45, Andrew Sapp 50

Manchester: Daulton McDonald 41, Logan Hayslip 42, Luke Hayslip 43, Zach James 48, Dylan Colvin 51

Round One Team Scores: Manchester 174, West Union 174, North Adams 192, Eastern Brown 196, Ripley 197, Whiteoak 198, Fairfield 217, Lynchburg 218, Peebles 221