Wilma J. Glascock age 86 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Glascock was born November 24, 1931 in Adams County to the late Floyd and Leota (Stone) Staggs. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John “Jay” Glascock and two brothers Ronald and James Staggs. Mrs. Glascock was a member of the Liberty Chapel Church and attended the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her son Dennis Glascock and Regina of Georgetown, OH; two grandchildren Chasity Glascock, Nicole Rigling and Thomas Nash; three great grandchildren Camden Smith, Ariana Nash, Anistyn Nash; sister in law Florence Staggs of West Union, OH; several nieces and nephews and a host of dear neighbors and close friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday September 18, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Volley Reed and Vernon Shively officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday September 17, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Glascock’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com