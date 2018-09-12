Harvey Thompson, age 86, of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Mr. Thompson was born December 9, 1931 in Clark County, Ohio to the late Harvey and Rosa Thompson. Besides his parents he is proceeded in death by a daughter Vicki Sheldon and a brother Hubert Thompson. Survivors include his wife Patricia Thompson of West Union, OH; two daughters Joy Ellen Thompson of West Union, OH; Patricia Potter of Des Moines, IA; five sons Michael Eugene Thompson of Kingman, AZ; Michael Jay Thompson of VA; William Thompson of Anaheim, CA; Sean Thompson of Des Moines, IA; Christopher Thompson of Peoria, IL; one sister Ruth Howard of Springfield, OH; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends can sign Mr. Thompson’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com