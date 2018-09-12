Carolyn K Caplinger

Carolyn Kay Caplinger, age 74, of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at the Adams County Manor. Mrs. Caplinger was born July 16, 1944 in Otway, Ohio to the late Chester and Goldie (Spires) Robinson. Survivors include her husband Charles Caplinger of Blue Creek, OH; two daughters Leesia Crabtree of Sardinia, OH; Amy Hall & Craig of Blue Creek, OH; two sisters Pauline Bennington of Blue Creek, OH; Judy Young of West Union, OH; four granddaughters Kayla Nesbitt, Kalena Johnson, Hannah Cooper and Alyssa Hall; five great granddaughters and three great grandsons. Funeral services will be held Sunday September 16, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held from Noon to 2:00 P.M. the day of the service. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Caplinger’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com