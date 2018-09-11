Milton E Perry

Milton Eugene Perry, age 85, of Manchester, Ohio died at his home on Monday, September 10, 2018. He was born December 11, 1932 in Virginia the son of the late Charles and Ethel (Cobb) Perry. Milton was in the union at Welded Wire for many years prior to its closing. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. In his free time, Milton enjoyed spending time at flea markets, auctions, and traveling. Milton was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Ollie Christine Perry; and his siblings, Agnes, Bill, Mamie, and Thelma. He will be sadly missed by his children, James (Linda) Perry and Elizabeth Perry both of Manchester; his two grandchildren; his five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Anna Mae Swearingen and Francis Herman; and his dog, Chloe. A funeral service for Milton will be held at Wilson Home for Funerals on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Rev. Dale Little will be officiating. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations will be made to Wilson Home for Funerals to offset the cost of the funeral. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.