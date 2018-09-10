Harold R. Dryden, 94, of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, September 7, 2018 at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio. He was born April 7, 1924 in Manchester, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darius and Margarette (Bradford) Dryden; wife, Jean (Malone) Dryden; sisters, Aleyne Chandler, Amelia Gulley and Helen Dryden, and brothers, Harmon Dryden and Junior Dryden. Harold is survived by his children, Larry Dryden of Xenia and Debbie Fisher of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, June Vogler of Cherry Fork, Ohio and Marylin Myers of San Francisco, California; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Harold retired as Superintendent with O.D.O.T. in West Union after 22 years of employment. He was a farmer, carpenter, and livestock dealer. He was a former Mayor of West Union. Harold was a member of the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Adams County Democrat Club, and former member of the Adams County Democrat Central Committee representing Tiffin East. The visitation was from 11 am until 1 pm on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral was at 1 pm with Pastor Steve Darby officiating. Burial was at Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.