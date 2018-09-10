Donna R Michael

Donna Rae Vanhorn Michael, 76 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Donna was born January 29, 1942 in Piketon, Ohio to the late Martin Holman and Sarah Marie (Allen) Vanhorn. She was the youngest of seven children, all six siblings preceded her in death. Donna attended Piketon High School in Piketon, Ohio. After high school she moved to Baltimore, Maryland to attend cosmetology school. She lived in Baltimore for many years while raising her two daughters, Stefanie and Jackie, often working two jobs as a hairdresser and bartender. Donna was a spontaneous and adventurous spirit that enjoyed traveling and meeting new people which resulted in her living in Kentucky, Florida, and eventually back to Ohio. She spent 32 years as a dedicated veterans sponsor, operating a residential care home for veterans in West Union, Ohio. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to the many special people in her life. Surviving her death are her daughters, Stefanie Banashak, and Jackie (Randy) Sininger both of West Union, Ohio, five grandchildren, Ashley Michael, Devin Michael, Jordan Rae Brewer, Erin Sininger and Tyler Sininger, and nine great- grandchildren including her pride and joy, Zaylie Rae Pettit. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. The funeral service will commence at 1:00pm immediately after the visitation with burial at the Kirker Cemetery. Family and friends can sign Donna’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com