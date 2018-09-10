Berlin Setty, Sr., age 93 years, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Berlin was born on May 23, 1925 and was the son of John and Maude (Cadwallader) Setty. He was a proud World War II veteran. During the war, he served in the Unites States Army in the European Theater, including locations in France and Germany. Berlin is survived by his wife Thelma Kathleen “Kate” (Brooks) Setty and children: Berlin Setty, Jr. and his wife Judy of West Union, Ohio; Randy Setty of Dayton, Ohio; Sandra Kay Lewis of West Union, Ohio; Dwayne Brown and his wife Donna of Peebles, Ohio; Dana Setty and his wife Jana of California, Kentucky; and Dennis Setty of Peebles, Ohio. Berlin was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Berlin was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings (6 brothers, 5 sisters), daughter Connie Marcantel, and grandson Michael Tolle. Following his service in the Army, Berlin was a heavy equipment operator and retired from Ohio Operating Engineer’s Local 18 District 4 out of Dayton, Ohio. He was also a farmer and family man. He always sent birthday cards to family members and enjoyed being “Santa Claus” on Christmas, handing out gifts to the family. During his retirement, Berlin enjoyed gardening with his wife Kate. Roses were his favorite flowers. He received many complements on his rose garden. Visitation will be held at Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio on Friday September, 14 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation. Berlin will be laid to rest at Locust Grove Cemetery in Locust Grove, Ohio, with Military Graveside Services by the Adams County Honor Guard.