Patricia A Cooper

Patricia Ann “Patty” Cooper, 74 years of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Patty was born January 26, 1944 in Cincinnati, OH., the daughter of the late Nathan and Yvetta Mae (Bracken) Kirkpatrick. Patty was a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church and had served on the Adams County Board of Elections. Patty is survived by her husband Tommy Cooper; one daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Nick Brown of Bethel, OH.; four sons and daughter-in-law, Tate and Pam Cooper of West Chester, OH., Scott Cooper of Greenville, SC., Chad Cooper of Cincinnati, OH., Chance Cooper of Houston, TX.; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; one sister, Beverly (Jim Musgrave) Kirkpatrick of Cincinnati, OH.; and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Winchester United Methodist Church, 70 East Street, Winchester, OH. 45697. Pastors Greg Roberts and Al Bolte will officiate with burial following in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Winchester United Methodist Church. Bradford Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of funeral arrangements.