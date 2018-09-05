Dewey E Conley

Dewey Edward Conley, 82 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at his residence.

Dewey was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on December 21, 1935, the son of the late Ferrell and Monie Rose (Miller) Conley. Dewey was employed by USEC as a machinist and also served as the pastor of the Peach Mountain Community Church for many years. He also owned Conley’s Award and Trophy shop.

In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, who passed away on May 9, 2012, and a sister. Dewey is survived by three sons, David (Brooke) Conley, of Portsmouth; Steven (Katherine) Conley, of Maine; and Mike (Jami) Conley, of Peebles. Dewey also leaves behind three brothers, Herb Conley, of Cincinnati; Rich Conley, of Richmond, Kentucky; and Terry Conley, of Blackstone, Virginia; and four sisters, Billie Stanley, of Marietta, Ohio; Martha Craft, of Southpoint, Ohio; Garnet Graham, of Middletown, Ohio; and Randee Parker, of Gahanna, Ohio; as well as ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Dewey will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018, at 11:00 AM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Steven Conley. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles, Ohio.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday evening, September 6, 2018, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio.

